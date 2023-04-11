Arvind Kejriwal congratulates AAP on becoming a national party

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave an address on Aam Aadmi Party becoming a national party. During the address, CM Kejriwal congratulated the workers. Along with this Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also mentioned. Know in detail in this report what Kejriwal said during the address.

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed gratitude towards people after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained the status of a national party. The AAP supremo called it “nothing less than a miracle”.

“National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. many congratulations to all. Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today, these people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also hailed the national party status of AAP and said that “it is a big thing”. “This would not have been possible without people’s support. People are with us. We want God to give strength to Arvind Kejriwal to keep on moving forward,” he told the news agency ANI.

The Election Commission said that AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states – Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.

The EC also granted recognised state political party status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, the Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya, and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

Meanwhile, it withdrew the coveted status of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI). It also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal, and MPC in Mizoram.