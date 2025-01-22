The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a manifesto targeting middle-class voters in Delhi’s upcoming elections.

This is the first time any party in India has issued a manifesto specifically for the middle class. The manifesto aims to reduce “tax terrorism” and ease financial burdens on the middle class, which includes teachers, lawyers, and salaried employees.

AAP’s demands for the 2025 Budget include increasing the education budget to 10% of GDP, capping private school fees, increasing the health budget to 10% of GDP, raising the income tax exemption slab to ₹10 lakh, making essential commodities GST-free, providing strong pension and retirement plans for senior citizens, and reintroducing railway concessions for senior citizens.

Arvind Kejriwal accused other political parties of treating the middle class as “just an ATM for the government”. In its manifesto, the AAP chief put forward seven demands from the Centre to improve the lives of the middle class.

“The middle class in India is being crushed under the burden of taxes. They are victims of tax terrorism, paying huge taxes but receiving little in return. This group is not on the agenda of any political party,” Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP government has announced several initiatives for the middle class, like the Sanjeevani scheme which is aimed at providing better healthcare and welfare for the elderly in Delhi. He emphasised that taxpayers’ money should be utilised for the welfare of taxpayers, rejecting criticism that such measures are “freebies.”

“When such schemes are implemented in foreign countries, we admire them. But when we do the same in India, it’s labelled as freebies. Using voters’ money for their benefit leads to the growth of the country,” Kejriwal said.

The seven demands by the AAP government for the Centre are: