New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the BJP for allegedly sending him to jail, saying even Britishers would not have thought that after 75 years of Independence, there would come a ruler more cruel than them.

“75 years after the independence achieved after Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom, a revolutionary CM went to jail. I had written only one letter from jail and that was to LG that I am in jail and Atishi should be allowed to hoist the flag in my place. My letter did not reach him and instead, I was warned that if I wrote again, I would not be allowed to meet my family. Even the British had not thought that in independent India, there would be a bigger dictator than the British in this country. Even Britishers wouldn’t have thought that there would come a more cruelruler than them,” said Arvind Kejriwal, per ANI.

He claimed his party colleague, Sandeep Pathak, was blacklisted because he came to talk about political things.

“One day Sandeep Pathak came to meet me, he did not come to do romantic talk, he came to talk about political things and then after that, he was blacklisted from meeting me,” he claimed.

Arvind Kejriwal said he would resign as the CM of Delhi after two days.

“They (BJP) accused me of theft, corruption, deceiving Bharat Mata etc. I came to do something for my nation. When Lord Ram came after 14 years, Maa Sita had to give an ‘agnipariksha’, I am also ready to give my ‘agnipariksha’. The central government snatched my power by making several laws. The only thing that I have earned in my life is honesty. Some people say that we will not be able to work because of restrictions imposed by the SC. Even they did not leave any stone unturned in imposing restrictions on us… If you think I am honest, vote for me in large numbers. I will sit on the CM’s chair only after being elected. The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections… Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the chief minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 11 by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case. He was released last week from the Tihar Jail.

While granting him bail, the Supreme Court directed him to refrain from going to the chief minister’s office and signing official files.