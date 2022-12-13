Arunachal clash: Rajnath Singh calls high-level meet

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for a high-level meeting in New Delhi over the clash that happened between the Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, all three service chiefs-Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will attend the meeting.

On December 9, over 200 Chinese soldiers carrying spiked clubs and sticks clashed with Indian soldiers in the Tawang sector, a source told news agency PTI. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.