Cuttack: Senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi has officially assumed the role of Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

Sarangi, who recently took voluntary retirement from his position as Director and Special General of Police (Training) at the Biju Patnaik State Police Training Academy, was appointed to this prestigious post by the state government.

Arun Sarangi’s appointment follows a distinguished career in the Indian Police Service (IPS) spanning over three decades. Known for his dedication and leadership, Sarangi has held several key positions, including in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha. His tenure was marked by significant contributions to anti-Maoist operations and police training initiatives.

