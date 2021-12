Arun Kumar Ray Gets Addl Charge Of DG Fire Services

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Ray was assigned the additional charge of DG Fire Services, Commandant General, Home Guards and Director Civil Defence, Odisha, Cuttack.

The order came following the retirement of IPS officer M Akhaya.

A 1988 batch IPS officer Ray is presently the Special DG of Police, Communication, Odisha.