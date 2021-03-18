Arun Govil of Ramayan fame joins BJP

New Delhi: Popular Ramayan TV serial actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram , has joined BJP here on Thursday.

The popular actor joined the party in the presence of Arun Singh. Govil has joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry.

The 63-year-old actor said he was not inclined to enter politics earlier in his life, but the “work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi” has changed his perception of politics.

He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s objection to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans urged him to take the political plunge.

The popular film star and TV serial actor described ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is not just a mere slogan but India’s lifestyle and “sanskar”.

Govil was brought up in the cantonment town of Meerut, the son of a waterworks engineer, studied in a number of schools across Saharanpur and Shahjahanpur. After school, he enrolled for a BSc at Meerut and completed it from Mathura.

The actor had tasted success on the big screen with in his debut film Paheli (1977) from the house of Barjatyas of Rajshri Productions.

In the Limca Book of Records Ramayan serial found its place for historic viewership. Ramayan was world’s most viewed mythological TV Series until 2003.

The popular actor had appeared in a bunch of mythological serials such as Luv Kush, played Harishchandra in TV series Vishwamitra and Buddha.