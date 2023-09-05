Artur Lucas joins Hockey India as Coach, Video Analyst

New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday officially welcomed Mr. Artur Lucas as the Coach, Video Analyst. He will work with all four Indian Hockey Teams – Senior Men, Senior Women, Junior Men, and Junior Women at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Lucas arrived in New Delhi today, where he was welcomed by Hockey India Officer Bearers, including Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, and Hockey India Treasurer Shri Sekar J Manoharan.

Artur Lucas comes to his new position with a wealth of experience and expertise. The Belgian previously worked for the Royal Belgium Hockey Association as the Performance Analyst for the U18 National Team from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the team’s development and success.

He also worked as an Analytic Consultant for Biztory Belgium last year, which allowed him to hone his analytical skills while providing innovative insights to the sport. Lucas has also been a key figure at KHC Dragons as Performance Analyst since 2017, providing critical analysis and support to one of Belgium’s top hockey clubs.

From 2015 to 2021, he was associated with Victoria Hockey Club, Edegem, in various roles such as Youth Manager and Coach.

Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to welcome Artur Lucas to the Hockey India family. His extensive experience and expertise as the Coach, Video Analyst will undoubtedly improve the performance of our teams. We believe his presence will be invaluable in our pursuit of international excellence.”

“I have left no stone unturned in taking the sport we all love to new heights since joining Hockey India as an administrator. Whether it’s starting a grassroots development programme or launching Sub Junior Camps for Men and Women, Mr. Lucas’ arrival is just another step for us at Hockey India in this journey,” he added.

Speaking about Lucas’ appointment, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh said, “Artur Lucas brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge to our teams. We are confident that his analytical skills will play a pivotal role in our players’ development and in achieving success on the global stage. We extend a warm welcome to him and look forward to working together.”