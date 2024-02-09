Artisan showcases dwindling ‘Kathi Kandhei’ at Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: During the Ekamra Utsav 2024, organised by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Ushasi Rath displayed her creations at her stall in the Flea Market.

Ushas, a native of Puri, Odisha, who has dedicated her life to preserving her state’s rich cultural heritage spent years abroad in Dubai but her love for Odia culture never wavered.

Upon returning home, she embarked on a mission to revive the fading tradition of crafting Puri Kathi Kandhei, delicate toys made from sugar palm tree leaves.

Her passion for both art and women’s empowerment led her to train local women, including widows and those from slum communities, in the intricate art of making these toys. Through her initiative, Ushasi not only empowered these women but also preserved a significant aspect of Odisha’s cultural heritage.

The BDA’s initiative aimed to promote Odisha’s rich heritage and culture by providing a platform for artisans like Ushasi to showcase their talents.

Through her dedication and perseverance, Ushasi Rath exemplifies the power of preserving tradition while simultaneously uplifting communities and empowering women. Her story is a testament to the transformative impact individuals can have when they combine their passion with a commitment to their roots.