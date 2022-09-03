Artemis I Launch Attempt Scrubbed Again; NASA Postpones Mission

The launch attempt of Artemis I on Saturday, September 1, was called off due to a leak in the hardware of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world. As a result, the first leg of NASA’s upcoming Moon mission has been postponed.

This is the second time Artemis I has been scrubbed due to technical issues with the rocket. NASA said in a mission update that teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the SLS rocket, but were unsuccessful.

Artemis I was slated to launch no earlier than 11:47 pm IST on Saturday, September 1. A few hours before the launch, ground control teams observed that a leak developed in the supply side of the eight-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the SLS rocket. The quick disconnect connects the ground system to the rocket. It is also the region where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket. NASA teams attempted to fix the fuel leak, but were unsuccessful.

The teams made several troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect, but to no avail.

“The launch director waived off today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 11:17 a.m. EDT (8:47 pm IST). Teams encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data,” said NASA.