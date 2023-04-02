Arshdeep Singh’s Shaheen Afridi-like celebration in IPL 2023 starts Twitter war between India and Pakistan fans

Mohali: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh performed very well in his side’s opening match of IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Mohali on Saturday (April 1). Arshdeep’s celebrations also grabbed everyone’s attention.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed KKR opener Mandeep Singh on his first ball and then claimed his second wicket in the same over.

Arshdeep claimed his third wicket when he returned to bowl the 16th over. The game was evenly poised at that stage and Arshdeep dismissed Venkatesh Iyer through a short-pitched delivery. After claiming Iyer’s wicket, Arshdeep stood for a while and then kissed his fingers before spreading his arms. His celebration looked very similar to the celebration style of Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

As far as the match was concerned, Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed 50 to set up a seven-run win for Punjab Kings. Arshdeep led the bowling charge with three wickets to restrict two-time champions Kolkata to 146-7 in 16 overs when rain stopped play and Punjab won by the DLS method.