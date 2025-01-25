India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been named the ICC men’s T20I cricketer of the year for 2024.

He earned this accolade after a stellar performance over the past 12 months, taking 36 wickets in 18 games.

Arshdeep played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory and has been leading India’s bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

From rising talent to match-winner, Arshdeep Singh excelled in 2024 to win the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award 🌟 pic.twitter.com/iIlckFRBxa — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

He was also named in the ICC T20I team of the year for 2024 and secured a significant bid in the IPL auction, being bought back by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore.

The pacer currently is leading the Indian bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep has shown sensational prowess with both the new ball and the old ball in T20I cricket. The pacer spoke to the ICC after winning the award and said that the most special part of the journey was winning the T20 World Cup 2024.

Arshdeep’s brilliance shone in the fact that he had the best bowling average amongst the Top bowlers from full-time ICC members. The left-hander picked up wickets at 13.50 at a sensational economy of 7.49. Arshdeep played a huge part in helping India win the title at the T20 World Cup 2024 and stepped up as leader of the attack as the selectors built a new era for the T20 squad following the victory in the Caribbean.