Arshad Warsi-Meher Vij Starrer ‘Banda Singh’ First Poster Unveiled!

Mumbai: The first look poster of the film ‘Banda Singh’ starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij was released on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share “ARSHAD WARSI – MEHER VIJ IN ‘BANDA SINGH’: FIRST LOOK LAUNCHED… #ArshadWarsi and #MeherVij to star in #BandaSingh… Filming starts mid-November 2021… Directed by #AbhishekSaxena… Produced by #ManishMishra [#SeamlessProductionsLLP]… #FirstLook poster…”

The film is helmed by AbhishekSaxena and produced by Manish Mishra. The actress Meher Vij also shared the post. She wrote: Starting my new journey Excited and grateful to be a part of this 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🌈🌈🌈🌈🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳Presenting the official poster of #BANDASINGH

