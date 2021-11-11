Arrested OPHWC Official Suspended From Service

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) has suspended one of its senior officer and Deputy Manager, Pratap Samal who has been arrested by the State Vigilance over a DA case.

Pratap Kumar Samal, Dy. Manager (Civil) presently working at Head Office in Estimate Section as Dy. Manager (Estimate) is placed under suspension w.e.f. 10.11.2021 in connection with Vigilance P.S. Case No. 34 dated 10.11.2021 and forwarded to the judicial Custody, the OPHWC said in a notice on Thursday.

Post suspension, Samal will draw normal D.A. & Suspension Allowance during the period of suspension. He has been attached to Head Quarter Cuttack Division and ordered not to leave the Head Quarter without permission of the Controlling Officer i.e. Project Manager.

He will report to the Project manager, Cuttack Division after release from Judicial Custody, the notice said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samal was arrested by the Vigilance on charges of amassing movable and immovable assets pegged at over Rs 14 crore.