Arrested Matric Fail Fake Doctor’s Sister Is On Police Radar

Bhubaneswar: Arrested Matric fail fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain’s house at Iswarpur area in Kendrapara has been raided and police picked up his sister for questioning.

The Commissionerate of Police probing into the case of fake doctor Swain today said that his family was well aware of the frauds he executed and also the three dozen weddings.

A team of the Twin City police today carried out searches in Iswarpur in Kendrapara at the native place of Swain and her sister, identified as Rashmita Beura is on the police radar as she was a beneficiary in the multiple weddings, through which she got gifts, sources said.

One of the victims of Swain had levelled allegations against Beura following which she was detained by the police.

Earlier, Swain was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on charges of duping a Delhi-based teacher. During the probe, it was found that he had married 18 women across the country and duped them of lakhs of rupees by posing as a senior official with the Health Department. He also cheated other people and organisations by posing as a doctor.