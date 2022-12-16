Arrested Lawyers To Remain Behind Bars As Bail Pleas Rejected

Sambalpur: The lawyers, who have been arrested for indulging in violent protests in Sambalpur over their demand for a high Court bench, will have to remain behind the bars as the SDJM court on Friday rejected their bail applications.

As many as 23 lawyers were arrested for allegedly ransacking and vandalizing court properties. Similarly, the Bar Council of India had suspended license of 43 advocates of Sambalpur after Supreme Court directed the top lawyers’ body to take action against agitating lawyers.

Due to mass arrest and suspension of license, the court proceedings were disrupted in absence of lawyers.

Three advocates from Kuchinda had appeared in favor of the arrested lawyers and argued to grant them bail. However, the court rejected all the applications.

On the other hand, several litigants had to return empty handed as their respective lawyers were absent. They had only got their next date from the help desk.