Arrested DSP In-charge Found In Possession Of 14 Plots, Sent To Jail After Police Remand

Bhubaneswar: Abhinava Dalua, DSP In-charge of Dhenkanal Sadar police station, who was arrested on bribery charges, was found in possession of 14 plots worth over Rs 2 crore.

On August 30, Dalua was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person to facilitate his transportation business.

Following the charges, he was arrested and necessary actions were taken. Accordingly, Dalua was brought on 2 days remand from 08.09.2022 to 10.09.2022 and was interrogated. During this, it was revealed that Dalua has 14 plots under his name in prime areas of Jatni, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Jajpur and Keonjhar.

After completion of the remand period today, Dalua has been forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal, from where he has been remanded to jail custody.

On the other hand, his voice samples were collected and sent to SFSL, Bhubaneswar for a voice spectrography test.

“During interrogation and scrutiny of documents seized, 14 landed properties i.e. one Plot in the name of Dalua at Ramachandrapur, PS Jatni, Khurda over which he has constructed a double-storeyed building, five Plots in the name of his spouse at Benapanjari, Mangarajpur and Ogalapada, Khurda and at Kogaon of Jajpur and suspected benami properties in the name of his mother-in-law i.e. two Plots at Banamaliprasad, Dhenkanal, two Plots at Bebartaposhi, Keonjhar acquired in the year 2018 and 2020 respectively, have been found. Suspected benami properties were also detected in the name of his brother-in-law i.e. Four Plots at Jharbeda, Keonjhar in the year 2020, 2021 and 2022,” said a senior official.

Investments in Banks, financial institutions, share market and acquisition of movable properties, if any are being looked into in detail by a team of Odisha Vigilance, added the official.

