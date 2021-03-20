Arrested cop Sachin Vaze made to wear PPE, walk outside Ambani residence

Mumbai: Arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was brought to Antilia, the house of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, as part of the investigation in the case of a car full of explosives found near the home of the Reliance Industries chairman.

Around 8 pm on Friday night, Mumbai Police officials blocked the Carmichael road, which leads to the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with other high-profile entities. NIA and forensic officials made suspended cop Sachin Vaze walk the stretch in a bid to recreate the crime scene in which an explosive-laden SUV was found outside the Ambani residence last month.

On Friday night, after Mumbai Police officials blocked the road, NIA investigators started marking the road with chalk and red radium adhesive tapes to show the direction and the distance covered.

The NIA took over the case from Mumbai Police after allegations emerged against Mr Vaze that he was linked to the death of a man, Mansukh Hiran, believed to be the owner of the explosives-filled SUV.

The NIA has alleged that the number plate of the abandoned vehicle was found in a car that Mr Vaze was using. The agency also claims a person seen in CCTV footage near Antilia the same night was Waze.

Vaze was the first investigating officer in the case after the SUV filled with gelatin sticks was found.

The spot outside Antilla has been the centre of a national investigation over the past 22 days. A vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked on this road near the Ambani residence.