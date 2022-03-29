Arrested Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev shifted from Banapur sub-jail to Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Arrested Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev, who was sent to Banpur sub-jail after his bail plea was rejected, was shifted from Banapur sub-jail to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The development came in after his health conditions deteriorated late last night.

Jagdev had been arrested by Banpur Police after he was discharged from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and was produced in Bhubaneswar SDJM Court.

The court granted the police a transit remand for the MLA and Jagdev proceeded to Banapur in an ambulance amid watertight security. He was later produced in Banapur JMFC Court late in the evening.

Jagdev, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, ran his car over a crowd in Banpur on March 12. More than a dozen people, including police personnel, sustained grievous injuries after Jagdev ploughed his vehicle through the crowd.