Arpita Mukherjee, Close Aide Of Partha Chatterjee Arrested

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee on Saturday, a day after Rs 20 crore in cash was recovered from her Kolkata residence.

Earlier this morning, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the financial probe agency in connection with the case. He was later produced before a court.

This morning, ED officials, armed with cash counting machines, reached Arpita Mukherjee’s Kolkata residence.

In the afternoon, a truck arrived with boxes from the RBI to take away the massive pile of cash – all in 500 and 2,000 denominations.

The mountain of cash recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s residence is suspected to be the proceeds of crime of the SSC scam being probed by the ED.

Arpita Mukherjee, whom the ED has described as a “close associate” of Partha Chatterjee, is an actor who had done minor roles in a few Bengali, Odia and Tamil films.