The Odisha Government will distribute the initial funds to the third phase beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana on November 24. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has confirmed that arrangements are ready to disburse funds to 20 lakh beneficiaries in this phase.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja presided over a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan to discuss the upcoming fund disbursement preparations. Senior officials, including Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department Shubha Sharma, attended. District Collectors, Additional District Magistrates, Sub Collectors, and Block Development Officers (BDOs) from all districts participated in the meeting through virtual media.

The meeting agenda included addressing the issues faced by beneficiaries with delayed payments due to bank and Aadhaar linking problems. Any discrepancies found during the digital payment process via the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) will be scrutinized.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was also formulated to ensure a transparent verification process. Block-level verification committees headed by BDOs, committees in municipal areas led by Executive Officers, and committees in municipal corporations overseen by the Municipal Commissioner will review applications before sending verified lists to district Collectors for final approval and submission to the department.

Subhadra Help Desks are available in all districts to assist beneficiaries, and field-level verification teams will validate applications on-site to guarantee precise fund distribution. Chief Secretary Ahuja emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the verification process to ensure all eligible beneficiaries receive their due benefits.

Since its launch, the Subhadra Yojana has received over one crore applications, with nearly 60 lakh beneficiaries already benefiting from the scheme.