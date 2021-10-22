Army’s Counter-Terrorism Operation Continues In Jammu And Kashmir

Poonch: Firing resumed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after 46 hours, between terrorists and security forces at the encounter site.

Indian Army’s counter-terrorism operation in the Nar Khas forest area of Poonch continued on Friday morning.

As the operation progresses in the Poonch district, the Indian Army special forces have been deployed to search and target small groups of terrorists hiding in the thick forests there.

The terrorist groups are surrounded now in a particular area and the Special Forces operatives along with other troops can establish contact anytime now.

Sources had said areas are being sanitised and all necessary measures are being taken. The Nagrota-based 16 Corps commander is constantly keeping track of operations. Nine Army soldiers have lost their lives in these operations.