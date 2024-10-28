Akhnoor: An Indian Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Battal area of Akhnoor on Monday morning. The attack occurred around 9:00 AM, when the vehicle was fired upon by a group of terrorists. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported as the alert soldiers managed to foil the attack.

According to Army officials, the vehicle was on a routine patrol when it came under fire. The soldiers immediately retaliated, forcing the terrorists to flee the scene. A search operation has been launched to track down the assailants, who are believed to be hiding in the vicinity.

“The swift response of our soldiers prevented any harm. We have launched a thorough search operation to apprehend the terrorists involved,” said an Army spokesperson.