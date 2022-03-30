Army Variant Of Medium Range Surface-To-Air Missile System Completes Development Trials

Balasore: Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Army weapon system has once again proved its effectiveness as two missiles, during the flight tests, achieved direct hits against high-speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

The launches were carried out to establish the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea-skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope.

Performance of all weapon system components including missiles, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials.

The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

With the conclusion of flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Indian Army and the Industry for successful launches of the MRSAM-Army and said the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the successful test firings of the weapon system.

On March 27, 2022, the missile system was successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials.