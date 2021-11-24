ARMY trend ‘Scammy’ as BTS earn one Grammy nomination

Seoul: BTS has been nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On November 23 local time, the Recording Academy officially announced this year’s nominees for its annual Grammy Awards—and once again, BTS has earned a nod.

The group’s smash hit “Butter” has been nominated for 2022 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking BTS’s second nomination in the category: last year, BTS snagged their first-ever nomination for “Dynamite.”

Considering the popularity of their song ‘Butter’, the boys were expected to bag top honours including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The snub didn’t go down too well with their global fandom – ARMY.

BTS ARMY is not happy with the way their idols were treated during the Grammy Award Nominations broadcast and they are taking to social media to call out the Recording Academy.

Taking Twitter by the storm ARMY started trending ‘Scammys’, and taking a dig at the biggest award in the music industry for snubbing the band in major categories. Besides slamming the award show, fans also suggested that the boys not attend the awards altogether claiming that the show was just ‘using’ their popularity.

Fans noted that the global superstars were called on to announce just one nominations category – Best Alternative Music Album.

However, it was during their appearance that fans found a few discrepancies in the way the K-Pop band was addressed. They noted that the other musicians like H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste.

Although ‘Butter’ stayed for 10 weeks at the top in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it did not make it to Grammy’s ‘Best Record of the Year’, and ‘Best Song of the year’ categories.

The other songs of BTS that reached at the top in the Hot 100 chart were ‘Permission to Dance’, and the band’s collaboration with Coldplay for ‘My Universe’. However, bot the songs did not make it to the nominations in the Grammy.