Army Rescues 300 Tourists Stranded Due To Landslides In North Sikkim

Gangtok: The Indian Army continues to work tirelessly for safeguarding the citizens and in the latest instance, it carried out rescue operations near Chungthang in North Sikkim where a bridge was swept away due to landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Around 300 tourists were stranded due to landslides and roadblocks, the rescued tourists received medical attention, food, and a resting place by the Army troops. The rescue operations are ongoing after heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on Friday.

Troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action and worked overnight in Chungthang amid heavy rains. They created a makeshift crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists.

One of the tourists fell unconscious while the rescue operation was going on and had to be immediately evacuated by ambulance to the near Army hospital. The Army said that the patient is currently in stable condition.

“During the rescue, a person who fell unconscious was immediately evacuated by ambulance and taken to the nearest Army Field Hospital for further treatment. The medical condition of the patient is stable as of now”, the defence PRO at Guwahati Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawaat told ANI