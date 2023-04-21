Army releases names of soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack

New Delhi: The Indian Army has released the names of five soldiers killed in a terrorist attack on a truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday. The deceased soldiers are havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and sepoy Sewak Singh, the Army’s 16 Corps based in Nagrota said.

“The Whitenight corps stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” it said on Twitter.

@Whiteknight_IA salutes the sacrifice of Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh, Sep Sewak Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in #Poonch Sector on 20 Apr 23. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/50D9HRdssa — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 20, 2023

The victims were attached with the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area.

The incident took place after the vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in the Rajouri sector in Jammu leading to the death of five soldiers, and injuring another. Operations were launched to trace the perpetrators, but so far there was no clarity yet on the attackers.