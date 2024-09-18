Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to the fiancée of an army major who had been arrested and allegedly subjected to custodial torture by the Bharatpur police in Bhubaneswar.

The court stated that the lower court would determine the bail conditions.

The arrest occurred after an altercation with police personnel at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar two days prior.

The High Court has ordered the State government to cover the medical expenses of the army officer’s fiancée, who is receiving treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar following an assault by the police.

The hearing for the petition to dismiss the case against her is still pending. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 26.

On the preceding Saturday night, the army officer and his fiancée went to the Bharatpur police station to report an incident of road rage involving some troublemakers.

The police reportedly mishandled the couple and detained the woman. Following the incident escalating into a significant controversy nationwide, Odisha DGP YB Khurania suspended five officers, including the IIC of the Bharatpur police station.