Bhubaneswar: Following reports of alleged torture of an Indian Army Major and sexual assault on his fiance by five cops inside Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the latter has made some shocking allegations against the cops.

“After a scuffle with 10-12 men on three four-wheelers, my fiance suggested that we write an FIR. So, we went to Bharatpur police station and on entering saw a male constable with whom we shared our story. But, he ignored us and instead asked us to sit and wait. Then, a lady officer in her nighty came and I asked her if she was the person on duty. She said yes, and I requested her to write our FIR. However, she was also not paying any attention,” the fiance of the Army Major told Republic TV.

“After much resistance, they gave us a pen and paper. My fiance was just writing the complaint when all of a sudden his hands were flung, he was stripped and all his belongings including his wallet, phone, military ID card, and car keys by the police and he was dragged into the cell,” she alleged.

Then, three women police officers dragged me by my hair, pinned me down, and started beating and punching me. One of my teeth fell out and my nose and mouth were bleeding. The entire floor was covered with blood. I was pleading with them to let me go. But they continued abusing and thrashing me. Later, one of them even tried to choke me and that was when I had bitten her hand,” she continued.

“They insinuated me and said that I had taken powder. They took off my jacket, leaving me in a sports bra. They used my jacket and a scarf to tie me. Then, I was dragged around the police station and taken inside a room. Later, two constables were asked to pin me down as I was resisting,” she said adding, “Later, they pulled off my sports bra, exposed me and an SI was thumping and kicking my chest. I kept begging them to leave me, but he continued to kick me in my chest even more. I was continuously screaming.”

“Then a fresh face came into the police station after a while. He pulled down his pants, took out his private part, came closer to my face, and asked ‘How many times can you take it to just shut up’. I just pushed my face to the floor,” she alleged.