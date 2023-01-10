Army Major’s Car Set On Fire For Objecting Loud Speaker At Lucknow Hotel; Property Sealed

Lucknow: A hotel in Lucknow was sealed today after an Army Major’s car was set on fire over his objection to loud music being played late at night at the establishment.

Hotel Milano and Cafe was being run illegally and a show-cause notice has been served to the operators, the Lucknow Development Authority said. The authorities said the operators could not provide a map of the hotel.

Five people have been arrested and police are looking for the main accused – the manager of the hotel.

The hotel is located near the house of Major Abhijit Singh in Vishal Kand area of Gomtinagar. On Sunday night, he asked the hotel staff to stop the music, but they refused, leading to an argument, reported news agency PTI. The music was stopped after police intervention.

He went off to sleep after the music was stopped. Around 3.30 am on Monday, he saw his car burning. By the time he could extinguish the fire, the car was completely charred, he told police.