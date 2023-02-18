Army Initiates Court-Martial Against Soldier Who Shared Info To Pak Spy

New Delhi: The Army is going to start summary court-martial proceedings against the soldier who was caught by the security agencies supplying secret information to the Pakistani spy- Abid Husain alias Naik Abid- a Pakistani national working in the High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the national capital.

The accused soldier has been identified as Signalman (washerman) Alim Khan. He was posted in a formation close to the border with China in the field area.

As per reports, was allegedly caught supplying secret information to the Pakistani spy posted in their embassy in New Delhi.

The summary court-martial proceedings against the soldier will begin in the next couple of days, reports added.

The soldier was also given Rs 15,000 by the Pakistan embassy official for information that he was sharing with them.