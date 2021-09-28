Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Uri; Militant Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured

Srinagar: A Pakistani militant was killed and three soldiers were injured as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector on Monday night.

According to reports, the army had launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector in Baramulla district on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement.

Besides, one militant has been captured, the officials said.

The infiltrators were challenged by the Army soldiers, leading to a gunfight, they said.

The officials said three soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing between the two sides over the past two days Combing operations were in progress in the area to ensure that there were no remnants of the infiltrating terrorists on this side of the LoC, they added.

This is the third infiltration attempt foiled by the army along the LoC in Uri sector in a week.