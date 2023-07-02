Army Engineer From Kendrapara Martyred In Leh Ladakh

Kendrapara: A pal of gloom descended at Jagdalpur village in Patkura of Kendrapara district when the residents came to know that son of the soil Devi Prasana Sutar working in Indian Army as a civil engineer was martyred in the line of duty at Leh-Ladakh.

Devi suffered serious injuries after meeting with a massive snow storm while he was on duty. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

His mortal remains today reached his native village. Hundreds of local residents, administrative officials, minister and local politicians visited the village and paid last respect to the departed soul.

Devi had joined the engineering department of the Army 12 years ago.

His body was cremated at his village with full state of honour. District police gave him a guard of honor in presence of senior officials.

Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, BJP leader Tejeswar Parida, local sarpanch and others paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

Devi had come to the village on leave during Raja festival and promised to visit again in the next vacation.

His body was taken a grand procession to the village cremation ground on the bank of river Chitrotpala where he was cremated.