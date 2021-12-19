Army Commanders Called To Delhi For Conference First Time After CDS’ Death

New Delhi: Ahead of an important meeting over the security situation along the China and Pakistan border, all seven Army commanders have been called to Delhi this week.

This is also the first meeting of all the commanders after the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on December 8.

The Army commanders would be briefed on the situation along the China border, including the activities of the People’s Liberation Army, in the eastern sector.

India and China have been in a military stand-off since April-May last year after the Chinese showed unilateral aggression.

After the passing away of the CDS, the government is working on the appointment of his successor and the process has already been initiated by the Defence ministry.

The Army Commanders are also expected to hold discussions on the ongoing reforms in the Army and enhancing jointness with the other two services.