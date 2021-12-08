Army Chopper Crashes In Tamil Nadu, Senior Officials Including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat On Board

Chennai: An Army helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. Around 14 persons were on board when the accident occurred.

According to reports, CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Soon after the incident, search and rescue operations were launched from nearby bases. Three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for the others

The three who have been rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.

More details awaited.