Army Chopper Crashes In J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur: An Indian Army helicopter crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir today. While the exact cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that bad weather led to the crash.

Meanwhile, on receiving information, a search team has been sent to the area.

A senior police officer said the chopper either crashed or crash-landed on a hill. “Search parties have been rushed to the area, but it will take around one and a half hour to reach there by foot. Dense fog in the area is making it difficult for the searchers to pin point exact location,” he added.