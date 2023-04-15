Army Chief Most Powerful In Pakistan, Everyone Follows His Decisions: Imran Khan

Lahore: The Army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistan’s politics and everyone follows his decisions, ousted prime minister Imran Khan has said, slamming the military establishment for siding with the country’s “corrupt mafias” to ensure that he should not return to power.

Addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters from his Zaman Park residence here on Friday evening, Khan urged the people to stand with the Supreme Court at the time when the “imported government” is trying to bring it down.

“The Army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistan’s politics. All follow his decisions. The military establishment is siding with the corrupt mafia – Sharifs and Zardaris – only to ensure that I must not return to power,” he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government has imposed an “undeclared ban” on the broadcast of the PTI chief’s speeches by the country’s electronic media.

Expressing his serious concerns over the division in the country’s Supreme Court, Khan said it will be a great tragedy for the country.

“Division in the Supreme Court will be a great tragedy. I appeal to the nation to stand with the apex court at a time when this imported government is making an all-out effort to bring it disrepute.

“Let me tell you… democracy in Pakistan is now hanging by a thread called Supreme Court and all those, who want democracy in the country, should stand with it,” the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

The PTI chief said if the government does not stop conspiring against the top court and continues defying the implementation of its decision to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, the nation must get ready to take to the streets after Eid.