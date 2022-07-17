Army Chief Manoj Pande proceeds on three day visit to Bangladesh

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande has proceeded on a 3-day visit to Bangladesh from 18-20 July. This is the first foreign visit of General Manoj Pande since assumption as Army Chief.

The Army Chief will begin his visit by paying tributes to the brave-hearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at the Shikha Anirban on Monday, 18 July. During the day, the COAS will be carrying out multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues. He will also pay tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.

On the second day of his visit, the Army Chief will address the students and faculty of Defence Services Command & Staff College, Mirpur. He will thereafter visit and interact with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training (BIPSOT), a premier institute of Bangladesh which trains peacekeepers for employment in various UN Peace Operations. This will be followed by a visit to the Bangabandhu Military Museum at Mirpur.

The visit of the COAS will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues, said the official press release issued on Saturday.