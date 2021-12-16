Army Chief Gen Naravane Takes Charge As Chairman Of Chiefs Of Staff Committee

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday assumed the charge as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The post fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash on December 8.

Gen Naravane has been given the charge as the chairman of the committee as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30.

The chopper crashed when General Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture.