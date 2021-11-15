Army Chief Gen Naravane Begins Maiden 5-day Israel Visit

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane began his maiden 5-day official visit in Israel.

During the visit, he will be meeting the Country’s senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

Army chief Naravane will discuss avenues for enhancing bilateral defence relations. The army will also exchange views on various defence related issues during his meetings with Israeli security establishment.

Army chief’s visit comes days weeks after India-Israel joint working on defence cooperation decided to set up a task force. Last month, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had also visited Israel to boost mutual ties.