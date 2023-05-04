Army Called In After Violence In Manipur Districts

Imphal: The Army today held a flag march in violence-hit areas in Manipur amid an ongoing protest by tribal groups over a court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

Curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur last night after violence erupted in Imphal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. The Manipur government has suspended mobile internet in the state.

Army and Assam Rifles were called in to contain the escalating violence. A flag march was held today by the Army and Assam Rifles to keep the situation under control. Nearly 4,000 people were given shelter in army camps and government office premises in various areas of the state following the violence.

On Wednesday, the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) called a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest against the non-tribal Meiteis community’s demand for a Scheduled tribe status. According to the police, thousands took part in the rally during which violence broke out between tribals and non-tribals.

The Meitei community makes up 53% of Manipur’s population and primarily inhabit the Manipur valley. The Meitei’s claim that they are facing difficulty in view of “large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis”.