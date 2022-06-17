Army Aspirant Commits Suicide In Balasore Over Agnipath Scheme

Balasore: A youth from Soro block of Balasore district has committed suicide after the introduction of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Dhananjay Mohanty had already cleared his medical and physical tests around 1.5 years back for recruitment in the Indian Army.

He was waiting for the written examination, Common Entrance Examination (CEE). As the written examination has been cancelled after the introduction of the ‘Tour of Duty’ or ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Dhanjay believed that he would not be able to join the army and committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.

Before committing suicide, he sent a message to his young brother saying ‘sorry’ and also sharing his PhonePe account details. Dhananjay also said that now the responsibility of his parents lies with his two brothers, reports said.

After his death, Dhananjay’s father Rajanikanta and mother Sumati have requested to donate his kidney and eyes.