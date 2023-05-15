Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Showroom In Jajpur

Jajpur: In a daylight heist, armed robbers on Monday looted lakhs of rupees along with large amount of gold and diamond jewellery from a showroom in Vyasanagar in the district.

A gang of seven gun-wielding robbers first threatened the staff at gunpoint and then decamped with the precious metals. The robbery took place between 1.30 am and 2.00 am, showroom employees said.

They entered the shop in the guise of customers in a planned manner. They first beat security guard and customers and employees of the showroom before looting almost all the jewellries.

The robbers took away the security guard’s gun and broke it. Two employees of the showroom were also injured in their attack. However, the amount of money looted is not clear. The showroom employees alleged that around 15 kg gold ornaments were robbed.

The employees informed that robbers, who wore masks, were speaking in Hindi. They have also snatched the mobile phones of all the employees and removed the hard-disk of the computer. The entire show-room was in the grip of the burglars for around 45 minutes.

After receiving the news, the police reached the spot and launched investigation.