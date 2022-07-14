Armed Robberies In Jharsuguda: Three Looters, 2 Receivers Held

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested three looters in two armed robbery cases under the Town Police Station limits and two receivers of the stolen valuables.

According to reports, the police have recovered three gold blocks weighing 21 grams, 24 grams and 27 grams each.

On May 8, the accused persons barged into the house of Biswamitra Parua at Badheimunda Shanti Nagar and made away with cash, and ornaments by threatening the family with deadly weapons.

The looters again struck a house at Badheimunda on the 7th of the month.

Taking the matter seriously, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police formed a team and launched an investigation. Today, the three looters and two receivers of the stolen valuables were arrested and forwarded to court.