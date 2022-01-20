Armed Miscreants Attack Jewellery Shop Owner, Loot Ornaments 

Cuttack: A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly fired at a jewellery shop owner and his associate and looted gold ornaments worth several lakh rupees in Choudwar of Cuttack city.

The victim has been identified as Debendra Maharana.

According to reports, the incident occurred while one Devendra Maharana, a jewellery shop owner, was returning home with his assistant after closing his jewellery shop at night. Meanwhile, looters fired at them and looted gold ornaments worth lakhs. Subsequently, both of them sustained critical injuries.

They were immediately rushed to the SCB Medical College and hospital for treatment.

On being informed, Choudwar police rushed to the spot and launched a probe in this regard. Further investigation is underway in this regard.