Armed Maoists Evade Arrest In Kalahandi Forest

Kalahandi: A group of armed Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest after the security forces launched an operation in of Samajhola & Porgal Reserve Forest under Narla Police Station area of Kalahandi district on Thursday.

According to Odisha Police District Headquarters, Kalahandi, on getting reliable information regarding movement of Armed CPI (Maoist) group in the jungle area, an Anti-Maoist Operation was launched on 02.02 2023 by engaging troops of CRPF 64′” Batallion (Sikerkupa) and Civil Police personnel.

During the operation, the troopers noticed movement of few Armed CPI (Maoist) cadres in black uniform with weapons. Simultaneously the CPI (Maoist) cadres also noticed the presence of security forces in that area and immediately started running away from police forces to evade arrest.

The operation team tried to apprehend the Maoist, but the red rebels managed to flee away taking advantage of hilly terrain and dense forest.

After through search of that area, the operation party recovered one SBML country made gun-, nine Electric Detonators, 11 Gelatin Sticks, 1 Maoist Banner, 1 Electric Extension Board, 4 Batteries, 2 Mosquito Nets, 2 Water bottles, 1 Black polythene, 1 Axe, 2 Torch Lights, 1 pair of shoe, 1 pair of slipper.