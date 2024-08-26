Armand Duplantis Breaks World Record for Tenth Time in Silesia Diamond League

The 24-year-old athlete set a new world record for the tenth time, surpassing the 6.25-metre mark he achieved when he won Olympic gold in the French capital earlier in the month. This event in Silesia also marked the third occasion he broke the record within the year.

Duplantis had previously electrified the crowd in Paris at the Stade de France by setting the record for the ninth time, yet an even more impressive feat awaited in Poland.

He also triumphed at the Diamond League in Lausanne, clearing 6.15 metres, and then exceeded expectations in Chorzow.

Following an unsuccessful initial attempt, the Swedish vaulter composed himself and vaulted to a new world-record height, then celebrated his victory on the track.

Sam Kendricks of the United States took second place after not clearing 6.08 metres, and Emmanouil Karalis of Greece came in third, having cleared six metres, the same as Kendricks.