Arjun Tendulkar has inherited the temperament of his father Sachin Tendulkar: Sunil Gavaskar

With their 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the latter’s backyard in their latest TATA IPL 2023 encounter, Mumbai Indians have sent a strong message to the rest of the teams that the five-time champions are finding their mojo back.

MI have now won three games on the trot in TATA IPL and a big reason for their swift turnaround is the way their youngsters such as Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar have performed.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch believes the young Turks in the Mumbai Indians squad are standing up in the absence of big stars which is always a good sign for any team.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Finch said, “The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now.”

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan seems mighty impressed with the way Cameron Green is shaping up in the ongoing TATA IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Irfan said, “Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket. He’s a talented player and we are going to more of him because he is raising his game with every passing day.”

Arjun Tendulkar – the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar – picked up his maiden TATA IPL wicket against SRH. The promising young left-arm fast bowler received a compliment from legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar spotted the similarities between Arjun and his legendary dad and even termed the junior Tendulkar as a thinking cricketer.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live Gavaskar said, “Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It’s always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering.”

Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in TATA IPL 2023. The Sanju Samson-led side is on a roll and is currently seated at the top of the team standings with four wins in five games.

Shimron Hetmyer played one of his best knocks in the TATA IPL by helping Rajasthan Royals pull off an incredible run chase against defending champions Gujarat Titans. It was a retake of the TATA IPL 2022 where Men in Pink emerged victorious.

Lauding Hetmyer for his match-winning knock in Ahmedabad, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar stated the West Indies batter should come higher in the batting order.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Gavaskar said, “Shimron Hetmyer has been labelled as a finisher by Rajasthan Royals but I strongly believe he should also be allowed to bat higher in the batting order. If he gets to face more balls he can end up scoring more runs and playing more match-winning knocks for his team.”

