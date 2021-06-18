Arjun Rampal’s New Platinum Blonde Look Left Netizens Shocked

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal eminently known for trying new looks, has experimented with bright platinum blonde-coloured hair.

Arjun shared his new look on his Instagram handle along with the caption, “A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain.”

It seems like Arjun’s next Dhaakad, also starring Kangana Ranaut, will feature his new look.

The actor battled with COVID-19 a couple of months ago and soon tested negative in two consecutive tests. On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In Hindi, the actor is busy with a period drama titled Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, Dhaakad, and Nastik.