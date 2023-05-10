Arjun Rampal To Debut In Telugu Films With Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal will make his debut in Telugu cinema with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film in which he will be playing the antagonist.

The production banner shared the news about Rampal’s casting on their official Twitter handle.

“Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampalarjun on board as the antagonist in his Telugu debut NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @YoursSKrishna,” the post read.

Rampal, who has played negative roles in Hindi films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Ra.One’, replied to the tweet and said he is looking forward to working on the movie.

“Thank you for having me. Super excited. It’s gonna be mad fun,” the “Rock On!!” he tweeted.

“It begins a new journey, onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all your support, love and blessings.,” Arjun said in an Instagram post.

The untitled film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens’ Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Apart from Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela are also part of the upcoming movie.